airBaltic cancels flights between Riga and Tel Aviv due to security reasons

On 17 September this year, airBaltic resumed daytime flights to and from Tel Aviv, but flights on this route have now been cancelled again until 14 October (inclusive). The airline has cancelled a total of 22 flights on this route.
Zilberts explained that the decision was taken in the light of current operational information and the escalating political and military situation in the Middle East.
He added that the airline is continuously assessing the current situation in Israel, taking into account the recommendations and requirements issued by the Latvian authorities and international institutions, including insurers. The airline is in close contact with national and international authorities in assessing potential risks for flights to Israel.
The airline invites passengers to contact the airBaltic Call Centre, where they will be provided with all the necessary information on other flight options.
As reported, airBaltic had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv from 6 August to 17 September for security reasons.
