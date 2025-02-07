After becoming a Latvian branch, SEB Bank will be able to devote more time to clients – head

She said she hopes that the branch would have only positive benefits for its clients, would be able to provide faster product development, more capital, more and better financing and focus on customer service.
Tetere explained that the main reason why SEB Banka is simplifying and changing its structure is to become stronger in the Baltics, as the bank wants to grow and develop in this region. The merger of the three banks into one bank will provide the bank with the largest capital in the Baltic region, allowing it to be stronger in customer financing.
"After the merger we will have the largest capital, which will allow us to take more credit risk. This will give us a good springboard to be able to finance as we see that our clients are also growing and the requirements for larger and more complex transactions are also growing. The changes will also allow more time to be spent on clients and less on administrative work, with fewer reports than three separate banks," explained Tetere.
At the same time, SEB will continue to pay taxes in the country where the branch operates, Tetere said. If profits are made in Latvia, SEB Banka will continue to pay income tax in Latvia, and the policy on dividends will remain the same for the bank’s parent company – it will see how much it can afford to pay out against the bank’s capital.
"In recent years, SEB Banka has paid out half of its profits in dividends, and we keep the other half for our capital and growth in the Baltic region. This will not change," stressed Tetere.
She explained that at the time of choosing where the merged entity would be located in the Baltic states and where the head office would be registered, there were many aspects that SEB Group considered. For example, the stability and economic growth of each country, the credit rating and how it has changed in recent years, and how expensive or inexpensive banking supervision is in each country.
In the last two indicators, Estonia is a good step ahead of Latvia, Tetere said. Tetere explained that the assessment was based on long-term trends, not on the last year and a half.
"The decision where the head office will be located was a strategic and carefully considered decision by the shareholders. It was not a decision made in a rush – as soon as the solidarity tax was announced. Our shareholder would never do that because we have always been here for the long term and the decisions are well thought out," said Tetere.
At the same time, she admitted that the recent taxes - both the mortgage levy and the solidarity levy – certainly added a "drop" to the decision. Tetere stressed that this gives a certain view of the predictability and development of the business environment in the country, gives an idea of how welcome investors are here and to what extent politicians can be relied on in the long run.
Asked about the preparations for the transformation of SEB Banka Latvia into a branch, whether there will be any changes in the number of employees and whether this will have any impact on the clients, Tetere said that after the transformation into a branch, the bank will be able to spend more time on clients and less time on administrative processes, so there could be only positive benefits for clients, the branch will be able to provide faster product development, more capital, more and better financing and more focus on customer service.
"As for the staff, since we expect to grow, we do not see the need to reduce the number of staff, probably in some areas the number of staff will even increase. Of course, the structure might change – less hands will be needed in administration, supervision, while more staff will be needed in business development," Tetere explained.
She added that these changes would be a longer process. First, a legal merger plan will be prepared, submitted to the supervisor, the supervisor will probably ask for additional information, approve the plan and only then the implementation will start. "It will definitely be a longer process before we physically start implementing the plan ourselves," Tetere added.
As reported, SEB will merge its three Baltic banks into one, with its head office in Estonia and branches in Latvia and Lithuania, representatives of SEB Banka told LETA earlier.
Receiving the necessary supervisory approvals – from each country’s financial supervisory authorities and the European Central Bank (ECB) – the bank’s new legal structure is expected to be in place from the beginning of 2027. The head office of the merged Baltic bank will be in Estonia, with branches in Latvia and Lithuania.
SEB will merge the three Baltic banks into one to strengthen its position in the Baltic market, increase its ability to finance business and simplify management, the bank said. The capital pooling will enable the bank to finance new, large-scale projects and support the growth and willingness of entrepreneurs to invest in development.