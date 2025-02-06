Achema Group minority shareholder eyes controlling stake in fertiliser concern

Arūnas Laurinaitis said he holds a 4.6% stake in the company together with his partners.
"I have expressed my wish to acquire a controlling interest from the current shareholders," he told reporters on Thursday.
"I decided to exercise a preemption right. I have spent my entire working life in that group," he added.
Laurinaitis explained his move saying that one of the objectives is to ensure that the company remains Lithuanian-owned.
He said that he would buy the shares in cooperation with a few Lithuanian businessmen know for "their good reputation."
Laurinaitis stressed that he has a a clear development strategy for Achemos Group that sets out a transition towards green production.
"I have a vision that will enable Achema to transform itself into a green production. This will happen in stages. You have heard that Achema has given up a subsidy of over EUR 100 million. All this happened because they did not have a strategy. I have that," he commented.
The supply of natural gas has been a constant problem in the company, according to Laurinaitis.
"But with the green transformation, that need will disappear," he stated.
In June 2024, Hungary’s MET Group announced interest to acquire 54.07% of the shares in Achema Group.
Delfi news website reported back in early May 2024 that Lyda Lubienė, board chairwoman of Achema Group, was selling controlling interest in the company to MET Group.
Lubienė and her daughter Viktorija Lubytė together own a 54.07% majority stake in Achema Group. The remaining stake belongs to 13 minority shareholders.
MET Group is an integrated European energy company, headquartered in Switzerland, with activities and assets in natural gas and power markets.
Delfi had said, citing its sources, that MET Group was interested the most in Klaipėda Stevedoring Company (KLASCO) rather than in Achema’s fertiliser business. It also said that the majority stake would be acquired at a lower price than the estimated worth of the transaction.