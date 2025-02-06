Achema Group minority shareholder eyes controlling stake in fertiliser concern

Arūnas Laurinaitis said he holds a 4.6% stake in the company together with his partners.

"I have expressed my wish to acquire a controlling interest from the current shareholders," he told reporters on Thursday.

"I decided to exercise a preemption right. I have spent my entire working life in that group," he added.

Laurinaitis explained his move saying that one of the objectives is to ensure that the company remains Lithuanian-owned.

He said that he would buy the shares in cooperation with a few Lithuanian businessmen know for "their good reputation."

Laurinaitis stressed that he has a a clear development strategy for Achemos Group that sets out a transition towards green production.