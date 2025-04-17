A life-changing failure: one of the world’s most sought-after leadership mentors is coming to Lithuania

During that time, there was a deep connection between photography and leadership. So, in my book Questions Are the Answer I talk about leaders creating conditions where they are wrong instead of right, uncomfortable instead of comfortable, patient and quiet—behaviorally and reflectively. There are three words that Sam Abel uses as a National Geographic photographer for a fantastic career: "Compose and wait." And so one of the first things we taught people was how do you create a great composition in a photo and then wait for something interesting to happen? In one of the first exercises we invited them to make photographs of interesting things without the subject in the photo. The whole point was—What’s the frame? What’s the context? What’s the background? And then wait for something interesting to walk into that or fly into that, or drive into that. We found out that most executives (approx. 80%) were good at composing, but struggled with waiting patiently. That’s one example of how we were using photography to help illustrate and amplify these leaders’ abilities around creating these conditions that allow them to ask better questions.