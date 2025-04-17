A life-changing failure: one of the world’s most sought-after leadership mentors is coming to Lithuania

Hal Gregersen is a Digital Fellow at the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy and Senior Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Manegement. His trainings and workshops attract top-level executives from around the world who are eager to understand the mechanisms of innovation creation in organizations. In addition to his academic work, Gregersen collaborates with international corporations to help develop strategies focused on fostering creativity.
A Ph.D. has worked with renowned organizations such as Chanel, Disney, Patagonia, UNICEF, and the World Economic Forum, and was recognized by Thinkers50 as one of the world’s most innovative minds. Gregersen is the author or co-author of ten books, translated into fifteen languages. His latest bestsellers include Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life and The Innovator’s DNA: Mastering the Five Skills of Disruptive Innovators.
– When I was doing research about you and your early life, your achievements, I found out a very interesting thing. You originally were a photographer. What drew you to the world of leadership, innovation, and organizational behavior? From my point of view, photography is something different, don’t you think? How did you decide to change the path of your career?
– So, early on, when I was in my early 20s, I was a wedding and portrait photographer. Towards the end of my undergraduate degree in business, I ended up taking the wedding portraits for two close friends. My medium format camera was broken, so I borrowed a different brand from another professional photographer for that day. It had a dark slide, and I forgot to pull it out—none of the film was exposed. I had to call and tell them they had no photographs of their weddings. That was painful, and I didn’t know how to deal with that kind of failure.
At the same time, I was taking a leadership class during my undergrad. The teacher was fantastic, and the content fascinating. Within a few months, I pivoted from photography to being intrigued by how people behave in organizations, especially leaders. So I got my Ph.D., did research, wrote books, and worked in leadership.
And then, about eight years ago, my wife was in a painting workshop in Santa Fe (New Mexico). I was bored, so I went to the Santa Fe Photographic Workshops and met with the director, talked with him for three hours. He connected me with Sam Abel, a 30-year National Geographic veteran. Together we created a course called Leadership in the Lens—how to ask better questions through photography as a leader. We taught it for about five years at MIT and in Santa Fe Photographic Workshops.
During that time, there was a deep connection between photography and leadership. So, in my book Questions Are the Answer I talk about leaders creating conditions where they are wrong instead of right, uncomfortable instead of comfortable, patient and quiet—behaviorally and reflectively. There are three words that Sam Abel uses as a National Geographic photographer for a fantastic career: "Compose and wait." And so one of the first things we taught people was how do you create a great composition in a photo and then wait for something interesting to happen? In one of the first exercises we invited them to make photographs of interesting things without the subject in the photo. The whole point was—What’s the frame? What’s the context? What’s the background? And then wait for something interesting to walk into that or fly into that, or drive into that. We found out that most executives (approx. 80%) were good at composing, but struggled with waiting patiently. That’s one example of how we were using photography to help illustrate and amplify these leaders’ abilities around creating these conditions that allow them to ask better questions.
Another exercise we used was asking participants to approach a stranger and ask for permission to take their portrait. It might be someone working in a restaurant, automobile repair shop—whatever. For most people, it’s very uncomfortable, and that discomfort mirrors what leaders face when asking bold questions. Those were some of the things we did in order to actually use photography as an experimental tool, where leaders could come out of that making better photographs, but also being more creative and innovative leaders.
One of the participants was the CTO at Coca-Cola—he rediscovered photography and integrated it into his work. He never thought of merging a photography with his work. Another one was a consultant from Italy who had barely taken photos before, but became better both as a photographer and consultant.
– You’ve often spoken about the power of asking the right questions. When did you first realize how transformative a single question can be? What drives you personally to explore the power of questions? Has this always been a passion, or did it grow over time?
– When I was growing up, I instinctively used questions to deflect my father’s anger or inquiry. I used questions to get him to talk about something else I wouldn’t get in trouble, basically. And what I was doing at that time, was actually owning or strengthening the ability to ask a good question in a conversation. Then, when I started doing my research, initial research around management leadership, there were three or four activities that I researched over the last 30-ish years. And that is—managers who are going global with their companies and that notion of global leadership, managers who are changing and transforming their organizations, managers who are innovative and creative and the Innovator’s DNA work, and then more recently—all the work that I focused on— is how do we as human beings, managers and leaders ask better questions as we engage with artificial intelligence.
But here’s what I discovered way back in that initial research around global leadership—when someone drops into a new culture as a global leader and they are invited to run a business in a country they don’t know the culture, don’t know the language, there are number of skills required to do that but right at the core was inquisitiveness, which is the core questioning. You can’t land in a new country without asking lots of questions and being very curious about what’s going on around you. Same thing happened with research around change and transformation, when you going through a shift like we are today—from doing work without AI to doing work with AI, that kind of transformation is full of roadblocks, stumbling situations, where you don’t know quite what to do and questions are the key to moving forward.
The Innovator’s DNA research, with Clayton Christensen and Jeff Dyer, found that the best innovators—like Jeff Bezos—excel at asking questions that challenge the status quo in a productive way. That’s where Questions Are the Answer came from. After seeing this pattern for over 20 years, I spent 4–5 years digging deep into what makes great leaders ask better questions and what conditions help them do that. Questioning has always been at the center of my research and work, and consulting, and teaching around leadership because it’s a central skill during any kind of transition—globalization, transformation, digitalisation, AI, and so on.
– Is it important what kind of question it is? Or you just have to be curious like a child?
– Yes. That’s a great question. There’s general curiosity—being curious about everything—and specific curiosity—focusing deeply on one particular challenge. Both matter. In research on genetically identical twins, it turns out that about one-third of creative capacity is genetic; the rest is learned. I have ADHD and more dopamine-4 receptors in my brain, which makes me more exploratory. That drive helps me notice patterns and form ideas. And every one of those explorations becomes a data point—and all of those data points are driven by inquiry and questions. Those points allow me to generate ideas that others might not arrive at. So yes, part of it is genetic—but the other part is definitely learned. I get interested in an issue, a problem, an opportunity, a challenge.
When I came to MIT, I initially spent about five years as the executive director of the MIT Leadership Center. I quickly realized that the people here are like the people I had studied in innovative companies. As we developed the Innovator’s DNA work, we also started studying what it means to be a leader coming out of MIT. I realized that many people disliked the term "leader" because it evokes hierarchy and politics. It reminds them of individuals who care about titles, maintaining the status quo, and organizational politics—and they want nothing to do with that.
We began calling it challenge-driven or problem-led leadership. People follow not because of someone’s status, but because they share a commitment to solving a big problem. People didn’t join Pixar because of Ed Catmull—they joined because they wanted to make a movie. That was the challenge. If you fast forward and look at people like Demis Hassabis at DeepMind, Jensen Huang at NVIDIA, Lisa Su at AMD, or even some at Chanel—every one of those leaders is challenge-driven, problem-led. They take on really big, long-term challenges and attract others who want to work on the same problems.
And when you do that, you’re showing up in meetings at work with exactly the kind of curiosity you mentioned. You’re constantly discovering and solving problems in order to make progress on something bigger. And that means you’ve got to ask a thousand questions. And you’re not asking those questions to sound clever or to get a promotion.You’re asking them because you’re working with someone else to solve a real problem.
– Up to this point, we’ve been talking nonstop about other leaders and their ability to ask questions that help them move forward. But do you recall a moment when a bold or uncomfortable question opened up new opportunities for you and became a breakthrough in your own life?
– That’s a great question. What comes to mind, being honest, is that I teach a two-day workshop at MIT where we do a question audit—tracking which questions energize us and which ones deplete us. I use Robert Kegan’s Hidden Competing Commitments method to uncover the deep assumptions that hold us back. I’ve done this workshop 15 or 20 times, and the essence is: what do you want to do differently in your life, and what are you doing that’s keeping you from doing that new thing?
Underneath that, we explore why we keep doing things that prevent us from making the changes we want. And every time I revisit those deeper assumptions, it always takes me back to where we started today—my home situation. My father had many good character qualities. He was a hard worker and very creative in his work as a construction worker. But at home, he was emotionally and sometimes physically abusive and controlling. It created a very difficult environment for my two siblings, me, and our mother.
I didn’t realize until I was an adult that I was constantly asking myself questions like: How can I avoid getting hurt? Or, How will I ever get it all done? Will I ever measure up and matter? These were recursive, repetitive questions. It’s what we call mind chatter, but in this case, question chatter. And those questions were never helpful. They were helpful when I was four years old, living in that environment at home. But they were rarely helpful as a professional at work. How can I avoid getting hurt? The answer is, you won’t. When will I ever get it all done? You won’t. Will I ever measure up and matter? That’s all about external reinforcement, and it just isn’t helpful.
So, literally, teaching people to confront the reasons they aren’t asking better questions in these workshops forced me to confront some fundamental assumptions and questions in my own life. Those were shadow questions—unhelpful ones.
Once I replaced those questions with more productive ones—like, What progress can I make today? Or, How psychologically safe is this space?—it changed how I experienced both life and work. That was a multi-year journey.
– You mentioned a method that helped you personally and others that you work with, but I know that you also invented some methods yourself. For example, Question Burst. Could you share a bit about that? What methods leaders, who might read this interview, can use in their daily life? What would you suggest?
– As for methodology, I developed the Question Burst. It’s meant for moments when you’re stuck—and it doesn’t matter what the problem is. It could be a professional or a personal issue. The paradox is that when we’re stuck, we tend to cling to the same questions that keep us stuck.
What I found—by accident, actually—was about 20 years ago. I had been reading a piece by Parker Palmer, and he has this buried but sharp focus on questioning. He uses a methodology that’s slightly different, where they ask nothing but questions to help someone get unstuck.
At the time, I was working with some leaders in a classroom setting, trying to solve a problem. We were stuck. I decided to try the same approach. The energy in the room was low, no one quite knew what to do, and we were just about ready to give up. So I said, "Let’s just stop and ask nothing but questions for 10 minutes."
We ended up generating 50 or more questions. The energy rose. We reframed the challenge. New ideas emerged, and we started making progress. That experience became the foundation for what I now call the Question Burst methodology.
It’s something I can do on my own—set a timer, and as long as I follow two mental rules, it works, even without anyone else around. Rule number one: I can’t explain to myself or to others why I’m asking a question. Rule number two: I can’t answer any of the questions.
I just let the questions come out—either out loud, written down, or in conversation. Imagine you’re with me and we’re just generating questions—nothing else. If we follow those rules, we get about five questions per minute. In two minutes, that’s ten questions; in four minutes—twenty.
And 85% of the time, by the end of it, we’re unstuck. We haven’t solved everything, but we’re moving forward. That was the initial data. I’ve now used this with tens of thousands of people around the world.
More recently, with Amy Edmondson at Harvard, we’ve been exploring how using this process with others—say, if you and I did a Question Burst right now—I share a challenge, we generate questions; then you share a challenge, we generate questions. By the end, we both feel more psychological safety in the relationship. That means next time we’re stuck, we’ll be more willing to share bigger, more vulnerable challenges. It creates a virtuous cycle.
So there are all these really positive outcomes—whether we stop individually, with another person, or as a team with a shared challenge—and generate nothing but questions. We begin to make progress.
I’m also working with Renee Richardson Gosline here at MIT, and it’s the same when we engage with AI as a team member. In other words, if I provide the right prompt to a generative AI model—ChatGPT, Gemini, whatever—I can get it to take on creative perspectives. The key is to avoid average responses, or having it just tell me what it thinks I want to hear.
I’ll create a prompt that says: "Don’t do all that. Instead, engage with me in a Question Burst." But before I even go to AI, I’ve done the human work—I’ve already generated 20 questions about my challenge. Then I go to ChatGPT and say: "Here’s my challenge. These are my questions. I want to do a Question Burst with you. Here are the rules. Here are my expectations." And then we go back and forth.
It actually helps me generate better questions. It’s a really cool way of crafting stronger questions. And again, the belief here is: I’m not asking questions just to be clever or smart. I’m trying to solve a problem. I’m not trying to be annoying.
And once I get to that better question, I’m compelled to get up, get out into the world, find some new information, and try to get an answer.
– Will you teach some of your best techniques in the EBIT conference in Vilnius this June?
– Here’s the intent—or hope—of that experience. Imagine we’re sitting there. The invitation, first of all, is to take a second step back and think: what are the biggest problems and challenges I’m facing? And are they big enough? Could I take on an even bigger challenge than I am today—to make my world, the world around me, my team, my organization, my country—whatever it is—a better place?
Then, given those challenges, what can I do to ask better questions to make faster progress?
Well, I can live my everyday life—like we are right now—by trying to put myself in situations, conditions, settings, with people, in contexts where I, Hal Gregersen, am a little more wrong, a little more uncomfortable, a little more surprised, a little more quiet. And when I do that, I create the space for new questions to naturally come into my world.
And so, if I’ve taken on a bigger challenge, by definition, I’m going to be asking questions. If I put myself in these kinds of conditions, I’ll ask even better questions.
There will be moments when it’s obvious we’re stuck—we’re not making progress. And in those moments, we step back and try this Question Burst methodology. Because it actually creates those very conditions. It forces us to be wrong, uncomfortable, and quiet—whether alone or with someone else. And from there, we craft better questions. It ends up helping us move forward.
In the world we’re living in now, what’s unique is that we can engage in this questioning process with artificial intelligence. And at the end of the day, when we begin interacting with these technological tools—like AI—for me, the bottom line is: we, as human beings, need to hold closely and protect the power of human inquiry. We have to keep that muscle strong, that skill alive, as we negotiate our way into this new world.
Throughout that arc of content I just described, there will be multiple moments where photography becomes a way to illustrate some of these points. It’s an overlay. Photography isn’t the end goal—it’s a means to understand and illustrate ideas that help us move forward.
And for me, the final point at the end of it all is this: we’re trying to generate better questions not just to spark new creative ideas, but also to unite people instead of divide them. You know? As soon as we stop asking questions, we start creating divisions. So how can we not only solve problems at work, but also build stronger communities?
You will have the opportunity to meet Hal Gregersen at the 13th annual EBIT Leadership Conference. EBIT is a place where leaders from various industries come together to share insights and gain knowledge from world-class experts. It hosts in-depth discussions on leadership, business management, economics, politics, philosophy, security, and other vital topics. The main partners of the conference are SEB Bank, Lietuvos Draudimas, and the law firm TGS Baltic. The event will take place on June 5–6 at Vilnius Grand Resort and is organized by Delfi. You can explore the list of speakers and register HERE. EBIT is not just about content—it’s also about connection, networking, and community.