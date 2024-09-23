62% of Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania have jobs

Head of IOM Lithuania Eitvydas Bingelis notes that 62% of Ukrainian war refugees are employed, which is a significantly higher number compared with other countries.
He says there are several reasons behind this. First, in Lithuania it is possible to communicate with others in the Russian language. Second, wide-ranging services were provided to Ukrainian war refugees at registration centres and kindergartens were offered. Third, Lithuanian families who took in Ukrainian refugees guided them through the legal, employment and healthcare systems.
According to IOM Lithuania, Ukrainians’ major needs include financial security (62%), Lithuanian language courses (43%) and employment (36%).
The need for language courses soared from 8% to 43%. Currently, around 12% of Ukrainians indicate that their speaking skills in the Lithuanian language are very good, while 47% state that they lack skills.
According to the Ministry of Social Security and Labour, the share of taxes paid by Ukrainians is growing. In 2022, Ukrainians paid EUR 45 million to the state budget. In 2023, EUR 95 million, and in seven months of 2024 – EUR 65.2 million, by as much as EUR 13 million or 25% more than in the same time last year.
The State Tax Inspectorate (VMI) announced that approximately 2,000 Ukrainians declared taxes in 2022, compared with 3,253 in 2023. Ukrainians working under personal contracts mostly work in transport, beauty services or as couriers. Last year, Ukrainians paid almost EUR 900,000 in personal income tax.