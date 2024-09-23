62% of Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania have jobs

Head of IOM Lithuania Eitvydas Bingelis notes that 62% of Ukrainian war refugees are employed, which is a significantly higher number compared with other countries.

He says there are several reasons behind this. First, in Lithuania it is possible to communicate with others in the Russian language. Second, wide-ranging services were provided to Ukrainian war refugees at registration centres and kindergartens were offered. Third, Lithuanian families who took in Ukrainian refugees guided them through the legal, employment and healthcare systems.

According to IOM Lithuania, Ukrainians’ major needs include financial security (62%), Lithuanian language courses (43%) and employment (36%).